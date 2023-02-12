Delhi excise policy: Court sends YSRCP MP’s son to ED custody till Feb 20

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till February 20 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Duty Judge Naresh Kumar Laka passed the order on an application moved by the ED seeking 10-day custody of Manguta, alleging that he participated and knowingly assisted various processes or activities of possession, use, transfer, etc. of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

In addition, even after multiple opportunities and recorded statements of the other accused, he was not cooperating with the investigation and did not reveal facts which are crucial for the investigation and he has exclusive knowledge of.

Hence, custodial interrogation of Magunta is the need of the hour, the ED told the judge.

It further said that the arrestee also needed to be confronted with digital and physical records seized during 189 search operations conducted till date by the ED.