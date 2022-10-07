Delhi excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.



Now, the probe agency is collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering. The ED is trying to make a water tight case by trying to unearth the layering of laundered money.



The probe in the matter is on.