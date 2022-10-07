Delhi excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations
The ED on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said
The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said.
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, the sources said.
ED had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.
The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.
The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.
No ED official was available to comment on the matter.
This is the third time when the central agency is conducting raids in connection with the Excise Policy Scam. So far, it has raided around 100 locations.
There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.
Now, the probe agency is collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering. The ED is trying to make a water tight case by trying to unearth the layering of laundered money.
The probe in the matter is on.
