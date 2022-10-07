Delhi govt ‘merges’ close to 100 schools, fails to inform parents

In Netaji Nagar, the school authorities had informed the students that they would be shifted temporarily because the structure was dilapidated. “So, the students went along. Later, they have found out that 20 rooms have been built. But now there is a notification that the school has been merged. The building has been handed over to an NGO. There should be an explanation and justification,” said Nandita Narain, chairperson of the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME)

Shaheed Amirchand Sarvodaya Co-Ed School on Shyamnath Marg, with 2,000 students, has been merged with Shaheed Bal Mukund Sarvodaya Co-ed School, on Shankaracharya Marg, that already had 2,500 students. “The parents were not informed about the merger. The schools were nearby each other. At Amirchand campus, the government decided to start operations of the Delhi Sports University until construction work at the varsity’s Mundka complex ends. We found out that the school ID has also been removed from the list,” said Dharam Pal, who was on the school management committee of Amirchand Sarvodaya.

Shakti Nagar Girls' School No 1 and Boys' School No 1 have been merged citing reform in quality and discipline. But the overcrowding and indiscipline have increased to such an extent that many parents have had to pull out their daughters, said Sharda Dixit, a former school principal and joint secretary of the All India Save Education Committee (Delhi).