Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban

Noting the pendency of issues related to firecrackers before the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition challenging Delhi Pollution Control Committee's complete ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers.

Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the petition by two merchants who sought to "purchase, sell and store only green crackers" during the festive season, and said it was not appropriate for the high court to independently examine such a challenge when the issue "does appear to be engaging the attention" of the top court.

The court, however, said the petitioners were free to initiate appropriate proceedings under the law to seek redressal of their grievances.