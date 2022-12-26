Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on 70-yr-old's plea against domestic violence law

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on a 70-year-old woman's challenge to a provision under the law against domestic violence which protects even aggressor women from being removed from a shared household.

The senior citizen said that in spite of continuously being subjected to domestic violence allegedly by her daughter-in-law, a trial court refused to pass an order of eviction in light of the latter's “right to residence” in terms of the proviso to section 19(1) Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petition last week and also sought the stand of the National Commission of Women and the daughter-in-law.

The court also appointed senior advocate Rebecca John as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Preeti Singh, contended that while the Act aims to protect women from domestic violence, the proviso to section 19(1) “acts as an obstacle” for a victim woman who is suffering at the hands of another woman and it is, therefore, unconstitutional and discriminatory.

In her plea, the petitioner has also sought a direction from the court to remove her daughter-in-law from the household.