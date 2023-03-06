Delhi HC seeks response from CBI, AIIMS ex-director in plea alleging financial irregularities at hospital

According to the petitioner, all the accused persons conspired together to cause loss to the exchequer by embezzling funds through procurement of goods in violation of the Central Government General Finance Rules. Moreover, favouritism has been alleged because Drishti Medicos is owned by the son and daughter-in-law of Mahajan (the former store officer).

It has alleged that Mahajan, in collusion with Gupta, purchased the disinfectants and anti-fogging solutions from the firm without any tender or quotation, on the basis of a forged proprietary certificate, at a substantially higher price. This is despite the same items being purchased in the main hospital through a rate contract.

Proprietary certificates are given to proprietary items, which can be described as goods which are “innovative in nature, technologically so complex that they are manufactured by a particular firm”. However, the items in this case are general in nature as they are disinfectants.