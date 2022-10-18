Delhi High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid in Delhi riots conspiracy case

The Delhi High Court denied bail on Tuesday to student leader and activist Umar Khalid in the Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed Khalid's appeal challenging the trial court order denying him bail in March. Khalid has been jailed since September 2020.

“We don't find any merit in the bail appeal. The bail appeal is dismissed,” said Bhatnagar, while reading out the order. The bench had reserved its judgement on September 9.

Khalid had moved the Delhi High Court after he was denied bail by the Karkardooma trial court on March 24. He was arrested on 13 September, 2020, and has been in custody for 765 days. His counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais began arguments on April 22 and concluded on July 28. The Delhi Police represented by special public Prosecutor Amit Prasad began arguments on August 1 and concluded on September 7.

Dismissing the appeal, the High Court observed that Khalid had participated in various meetings at Jantar Mantar, Jangpura, Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Jaffarabad and Indian Social Institute on various dates and his name is mentioned from the beginning of the conspiracy till the riots.

On Khalid's Amravati speech, which the prosecution had used to underline that Khalid had called for a 'revolution', the court pointed out that the call to revolution may affect many beyond those who were visibly present.

"This court is of the view that possibly, if the appellant had referred to Maximilien Robespierre for what he meant by revolution, he must have also known what revolution meant for our freedom fighter and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He believed that democracy has made revolution superfluous after independence and how it meant the complete opposite of a bloodless change," said the court.

The CAA and NRC protest were not the typical protests seen in political culture or democracy but one far more destructive and injurious geared towards extremely grave consequences, noted the court.

"At the stage of bail, the statements of all the witnesses have to be taken at face value and their veracity can be tested only at the time of cross-examination," underscored the court.