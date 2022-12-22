Delhi L-G speaks to Khattar over effluent flowing into Najafgarh drain from Haryana

For holistic rejuvenation and cleaning of the Najafgarh drain and the resultant pollution to river Yamuna, Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Wednesday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to help ensure stemming the flow of effluent into Najafgarh drain from Haryana.



On his part, Khattar assured Saxena of all possible help and said that the Haryana government will take steps to stem the flow of effluent from the feeder drains in Haryana that flow into the Najafgarh drain.



According to the L-G secretariat, the Haryana CM also proposed a meeting of the concerned parties to comprehensively address the issue in one go.



Saxena, along with officials from the L-G secretariat, will soon travel to Chandigarh for the said meeting, in which Khattar will also be present, sources said.