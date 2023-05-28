Delhi: MCD officials pay tribute to Savarkar, garland his statue

Some Delhi Municipal Corporation officials on Sunday paid tributes to V.D. Savarkar by garlanding his statue in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi paid a floral tribute to Savarkar on his 140th birth anniversary, the MCD said in a statement. The MCD is being ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but the Delhi government has no control over the Services.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone, Angel Bhati garlanded the statue of Savarkar located at Lajpat Nagar at a simple function organised by Community Services Department of the MCD.

On this occasion, Bhati recalled the "contributions" of the freedom fighter.

Savarkar, who spent 13 years in the Cellular Jail, was tried for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

He is known for writing multiple mercy petitions to the British government for his release. He was released in 1924 on some conditions.