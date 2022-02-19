Delhi Model: AAP took over this existing 15-year-old polyclinic and claimed it

Delhi residents who have watched the political progress of Arvind Kejriwal are not surprised at the chief minister’s utterances in the poll-bound states. Every chief minister possibly makes exaggerated claims but even by India’s political standards, Kejriwal, people agree, not only takes the cake but also the cake shop.

While he has been waxing eloquent about the ‘Delhi Model’ in Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab, people in Delhi have been having a good laugh at his tall talks. In 2012, points out national spokesperson of the Congress Gurdeep Sappal, Delhi was hailed as the world’s greenest capital city. ‘How is it that now Delhi has the dubious distinction of being the world’s most polluted capital? What kind of a Delhi model is that?” he asks.

Mohalla Clinics is another success story that the Delhi Chief Minister cites as proof of his stellar leadership and vision. Residents and critics, however, have been calling his bluff. What you see in Delhi Government’s advertisements, they exasperatedly exclaim, is only part of the story and not the whole truth. Most of the clinics have either folded up or are not functioning, they point out. Some have not had doctors for over six months. Many are in a dilapidated state and the Delhi Government in its hurry to ramp up numbers even opened clinics in unhygienic conditions next to drains.