Delhi Musings: An ageing DU and overzealous minister

Delhi University is celebrating 100 years of its inception and one of the several events recently was attended by the education minister. He pleaded with the alumni of the university to create a model for the country on how the alumni could contribute to the nation.

This seemed to be a reasonable request. But the gentleman was clearly overwhelmed by the occasion. He went on to ask the stakeholders to think of a hundred solutions to tackle challenges being faced by the country. The mere acknowledgment that the country still has as many as 100 challenges was refreshing to know. It was also an admission that the know-all government, the know-all party and the know-all youth and students’ wings still had no clue to the solutions. But then there aren’t many instances of his government listening to even experts, leave alone the people.