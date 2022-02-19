Delhi Musings: Are parts of South Delhi sitting on wetlands?

We all know that our man AK has come up in his political career via the dharna route. Dharnas perhaps still get our man’s adrenalin rushing. Dilli-walahs will remember how AK, while being the Chief Minister of Delhi, had sat on a dharna at the LG’s premises in 2018 along with three of his cabinet colleagues. This dharna, however, was in the cosy environment of Raj Niwas. And while it was supposed to be a ‘sitin’, the temptation to sleep on those cushy sofas was too good to let go. This was one instance when press photographers felt like paparazzi and shot netas sprawled on sofas. Being veterans in this game of protests, AAP members seem to be experts in estimating the impact of a protest or strike too. As per AAP, a whopping 70 lakh man hours were lost due to strikes by the municipal employees last year. Yet the city survives and in some ways it strengthens Dilliwalahs faith in God.

One authority against the other seems to have become norm in Delhi. Recently the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DFC) imposed a fine of bout Rs. 38 lakh on the Public Works Department (PWD) for failing to remove concrete enclosures around trees in the capital.

The DFC found that there are 387 trees in Vasant Vihar which fall under the PWD area that are still surrounded by concrete enclosures. The PWD was fined Rs. 10,000 per tree. As per an NGT order of 2013 (yes, there was governance and things worked before 2014), concrete within one metre radius of a tree needs to be removed. Concretisation of trees is also an offence under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act. So next time you find concretisation around a tree that’s eating into its breathing space you know what to do. Report it as the Pegasus malware in your phone won’t pick that up.

Delhi has over a thousand ‘identified’ water bodies. Each of which has its own unique identification number. However, not one of these is currently notified as a ‘wetland’.