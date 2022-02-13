Delhi Musings: Did the PM just admit that he is powerless in Delhi?

This column does not feature the Prime Minister very often because he is generally not seen invested in the affairs of the national capital. If he is not out of the city campaigning in one state or the other, then he does make ornamental appearances in the city of Delhi once in a while as per protocol.

But then you will never see him hanging out at a cafe in Delhi or at a book store; or feeding peacocks at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park or taking a stroll in Lodhi Garden – stuff that regular Dilliwalahs do. And before you jump up - by ‘cafe’ one means the coffee shops in South or Central Delhi and obviously not Khan Market, lest he too is identified with the gang there!

Dilliwalahs would recall that he did not even notice the protesting farmers on Delhi borders for almost a year and those shrill noises of Delhi riots did not reach him either. Nor was he moved by the attacks on JNU or for that matter countless other protests that the capital is exposed to even in these days. So, this column of Delhi Musings will be an exception where he displaces our man AK or Arvind Kejriwal as the prime object of attention. Sorry AK!