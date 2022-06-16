Delhi Police action at AICC headquarters: Congress MPs to take up matter with Speaker Om Birla

The Congress MPs will on Thursday hold a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party office to discuss treatment of party colleagues by Delhi Police during their protest over the ED probe against former party chief Rahul Gandhi. A delegation led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also meet Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress, which has been protesting ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police entered its headquarters and manhandled its leaders. The party also said that the police restricted the movements of leaders and put up barricades.

Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Delhi Police entered the Congress office and beat up party workers. "This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated and will be accounted for," he said.

Surjewala further said that the Congress demanded an FIR be lodged against the personnel and they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry be initiated. "Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow, Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. The protests will also be held at all District levels day after tomorrow," he said.

The Delhi Police, however, refuted all charges saying they did not enter the Congress office. Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order), said that about 240 people had been detained from the New Delhi area, including 8-10 senior leaders. He said no force was used by the police. "Some people broke the barricades and engaged in a scuffle with us, which caused injuries to 1-2 police personnel, and also burnt tyres to cause public inconvenience," he said.