Delhi Police gives 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet on 'police cats'

Billionaire Elon Musk's quirky tweet about his son Lil X asking if 'police cats' exist has received a "purr-fect" reply from the Delhi Police and wacky responses from netizens.

The Twitter owner on Thursday had posted: "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs." While a large number of netizens have been engaging with Musk's tweet since then, it is Delhi Police's pun-laced response on Friday that has caught the attention of many Twitterati.

"Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration," the Delhi Police tweeted.

Many netizens have given a thumb-up to this amusing wordplay by the law enforcement agency of India's national capital, and some have called it a "purr-fect" response.