Delhi Police Special Cell team sent to Azerbaijan to bring back Moosewala murder mastermind

A team consisting of Delhi Police Special Cell and intelligence agency officials is heading to Azerbaijan to bring back Sachin Bishnoi, one of the masterminds involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, sources said.

According to sources, one group has already left to bring back the accused, detained in the Caucasian country, to India and the Special Cell team is expected to reach Azerbaijan by midnight.

Within the next two days, the deportation formalities will be completed by the security agencies. The sources stated that upon Bishnoi's arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he will be placed under arrest.