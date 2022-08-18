Delhi police's 80% match of facial recognition to catch accused not good enough; experts raise concerns

The Delhi Police, in response to questions asked by the digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, has revealed that the accuracy rate of the facial recognition system they use for identifying those accused in major clashes in the Capital is 80%. This has all the digital rights activists worried.

The issue with the 80% match is that it is a similarity match. It is not that the facial recognition technology is accurate 80% of the times. “The percentage means that the photo that is being matched with the photo in the database is 80% similar. Here, treating 80% similar as a positive identification means that we are treating 80% as 100%, which means that there is a 20% margin of error,” underscored Anushka Jain, an associate counsel who specialises in surveillance and technology at IFF.

Facial recognition technology analyses and confirms the identity of face in a photograph or video by using computer-generated filters using parameters such as spacing of the eyes, bridge of the nose, the contour of the lips, ears and chin.

The Delhi Police revealed they were using the software to investigate those involved Delhi riots of February 2020, in the mayhem at the Kisan Rally at Red Fort on January 26, 2021 and the Jahangirpuri violence in April 2022. The RTI records showed that the police carried out empirical investigation for facial matches that have an accuracy of over 80% before initiating any action. In 2019, Delhi Police had reported accuracy levels of 2%.