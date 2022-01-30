Delhi records max temperature of 22.2 deg C, clear skies likely on Monday

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity was 52 per cent at 5.30 pm.

According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to witness mainly clear skies on Monday with mist in the morning and strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday.

The air quality index (AQI) read 282 at 5.05 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality in neighbouring cities of Faridabad (282), Ghaziabad (264), Greater Noida (220), Gurgaon (234) and Noida (237) was also poor.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi saw its coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday with the maximum temperature plunging 10 notches below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius on January 3, 2013, according to IMD data.

The capital also recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall this January, the highest in the month in 122 years.