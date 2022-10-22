Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius; air quality 'poor'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

In Noida, the AQI level has breached 300 mark. The Commission for Air Quality Management has projected that the air quality in Delhi will worsen from October 22. Every year, the air quality worsens from October due to various reasons, such as the burning of stubble and smog.