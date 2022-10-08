Delhi riots: Centre, Delhi govt failed to take necessary action, says report

Noting that the hate speeches made by certain BJP leaders led to the communal clashes, the report says, “The response of the Government of India, namely the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), was wholly inadequate. Despite having command over both the Delhi Police and the central paramilitary forces, the MHA failed to take effective steps to stem the spread of communal violence.”

On the Delhi government’s role, the report noted that it did “precious little” during this time to “mediate between the communities, even with the sharp warning signs in the lead up to February 23”.

“The committee feels that it failed to exert the role of civic mediation and statesmanship to calm the situation. Further, the Delhi government has failed to ensure timely and adequate relief and compensation to those affected by the violence. Approval of compensation by the government and the Claims Commission is riddled with delay,” reads the report.

On the role played by the Delhi Police, the report said, “Repeated assurances on February 24 and 25 by the police top brass and government officials that the situation was under control did not match the visibility of violence on the ground.”

Demanding a commission of inquiry “to establish the factors that led to the violence and issues of accountability and reparations in its aftermath”, the report also highlighted the role of social media during the riots.

“The decisive time of February 23, 2020, running into February 24, witnessed a frenzied and wide use of social media…The content of Facebook Live videos over these two days, broadcast by political leaders affiliated with the BJP and Hindu right-wing extremist groups, reveals more of the divisive Hindu-Muslim narratives, with much content amounting to hate speech and violent content,” says the report.