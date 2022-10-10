Delhi sees 2nd highest 24-hr rainfall in October since 2007; 2nd 'good' air quality day of year

Delhi received 74 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the national capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR.



According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday.



In 2021, the capital had logged 87.9 mm of rainfall on October 18.



The weather bureau said the ceaseless spell of rain brought down the difference between minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday and maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday to 2.6 degrees Celsius -- the lowest since 1969.