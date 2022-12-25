Delhi shivers in the grip of cold wave, temperature slips several degrees below normal

Delhi shivered on Sunday as a cold wave swept parts of the city with the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degree Celsius, three notches below normal, according to weatherman.

The Safdarjung observatory, city's main weather obeservatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The Aya Nagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches below normal.

The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coldest place in the city.

The maximum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal and the lowest this season so far.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degree Celsius. A cold wave is also expected when the minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Dense to very dense fog--where visibility drops to 50-200 metres--prevailed over certain parts of the National Capital Region and of Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm in the national capital was recorded at 319--which falls under the "very poor" category--the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.