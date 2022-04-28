Delhi sizzles in hottest April day in 12 years; mercury breaches 45 degrees in Gurgaon for first time

As the punishing heatwave sweeps Northwest India, the maximum temperature in Gurgaon crossed the 45 Degree Celsius on Thursday for the first time in April. As per updates from the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius in Gurgaon which is 6 degrees higher than normal.

The rising temperatures in Gurgaon came on a day the weather department warned that five states will witness their hottest summer ever.

On the other hand, Delhi at 43.5 degrees Celsius, recorded warmest day in 12 years. An intense heatwave broiled the national capital with the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in 12 years.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010. The all-time high temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29, 1941.

Ridge (45.1 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.8 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature at least five notches above normal.

The IMD said the heatwave could lead to “moderate” health concerns for vulnerable people — infants, elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR and said the plains of northwest India will witness heatwave conditions until May 1.

“There has been no significant rainfall since February 25. In between, on April 14 and April 21, there were dust storms in Rajasthan and Haryana but there was no significant rain. Hence the long dry spell has resulted in high temperatures,” senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani told mediapersons.