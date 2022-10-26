Delhi's air improves, but still 'poor'

The day after Diwali has seen the cleanest air this year in Delhi since 2015, but the national capital's air quality is still in the "poor" category, and the pollutants present in it can have deleterious health effects, especially for children.



Exposure to particulate matter like PM2.5 can make the children feel uneasy and even cause the problems in breathing, said Dr Jugal Kishore, Director, Professor and Head of Department of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, adding that the respiratory systems of children with allergies or asthma becomes sensitive to the particulate matter.



PM2.5 is even smaller in diameter than hair and can be inhaled into the respiratory system, travel through the airways, and eventually be transferred into the bloodstream. The effects of these chemicals on the body are numerous including a decrease in the amount of antioxidants within the body, thereby resulting in respiratory inflammation in the elderly and young children, he said.