Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Measures under 'stage-1' of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced in the national capital region with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor'.

According to the order issued by the CAQM: "It was noted that there has been a sudden dip in air quality parameters in the last 24 hours in the region which led to the AQI for Delhi moving into the "POOR" category. While this is likely to be a localised influence and the forecasts do not predict any further deterioration, in an effort to maintain the AQI in the moderate category, as a precautionary measure, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP -Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR."

Delhi's 24-average air quality index stood at 211 at 4 pm, worsening from 150 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It stood at 248 in Ghaziabad, 196 in Faridabad, 234 in Greater Noida, 238 in Gurugram and 215 in Noida.