Demand surges for Hindi titles and translations following international Booker Prize for 'Tomb of sand'

The demand for ‘Ret Samadhi’ has sky-rocketed since the International Booker Prize was awarded to Geetanjali Shree, says Amod Maheshwari, CEO of Rajkamal Prakashan, the publisher.

“We had about 2,000 copies of the original printed and they have sold out. We are now in continuous production mode and 20,000 copies of the reprint are ready. We will continue to print copies since there is a huge demand,” says Maheshwari.

Indeed, the award has generated tremendous interest with regional booksellers reaching out for other popular titles like ‘Raag Durbari’ (2016) by Shrilal Shukla, ‘Maila Aanchal’ (2019) by Phanishwarnath Renu, ‘Rashmirathi’ by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar which won a Jnanpith Award way back in 1972 among others along with all of Geetanjali Shree’s other books, he informs.

“Before Covid struck, we used to bring out 300 new Hindi books every year. This number has dropped slightly but is certain to pick up again. The Booker Prize marks a special milestone for literature in all Indian languages, including Hindi. Excellent writing in Hindi and other Indian languages is rapidly attracting the attention of a global audience,” he adds.