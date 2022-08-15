Democracy and dissent in India@75

The 75th anniversary of India’s Independence is a landmark event in the history of our democracy. India introduced a full fledged democracy in a multi-religious, hierarchical society divided by centuries of caste discrimination and traumatised by Partition and the horrendous violence surrounding it. India did better than most countries in establishing democracy despite very high illiteracy and poverty. Democracy was sustained for over seven decades with only a brief interregnum of the Emergency. The key to the success of India’s democracy lies in its inclusiveness. But in the past few years, there has been an unmistakable erosion of inclusiveness and democracy even as there’s greater emphasis on elections than even before. But there’s more to democracy than holding regular elections. What happens between elections is as important as what happens in elections.

The general elections of 2014 signalled a tectonic shift in the political landscape to the Right. Since then, the electoral majority has rested with the party that overtly represents majoritarian nationalism, which is distinct from the dominant strand of Indian nationalism since the freedom struggle. This is beginning to change the meaning of democracy in the direction of majoritarian rule—a system of political rule by a political/ethno/religious group elected under a system of universal suffrage—which has implications for democratic rights and dissent.

The strength of a democratic society depends on a system of checks and balances amongst institutions, and how robust the checks are. Clearly, the checks and balances of democratic government have been weakened, free speech has been curtailed, deliberation and debate in Parliament have been bypassed, public institutions have lost autonomy, and deep inequalities and inequities that mark contemporary society have not received the urgent attention they deserve. The legitimacy of political opponents is routinely denied as evident from the explicit objective of a ‘Congress-free India’. This mission, however, is not limited to the Congress party, it extends to an opposition-free nation ruled by one party. The larger intent is to create a political state where there are no opposition parties, and there is no opposition—both at the electoral and legislative levels and ideologically in terms of the space available to express alternative views. This is a unique attempt to build a one-party state in a multi-party polity.