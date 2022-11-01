Dengue cases rise pan-India; Kerala, Karnataka, UP and West Bengal worst-hit

India is experiencing an exceptional upsurge in Dengue cases this year with various states reporting multiple fresh cases everyday. Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal stand out as the most affected states.

According to the data from the National Centre for Vector-borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Kerala recorded 3037 cases and 20 fatalities – the most deaths recorded by a state this year. There have been no updates on the October figures yet, either from the Centre or the state.

Karnataka recorded 4 deaths and over 6000 cases up till the end of September and crossed the 7000 mark by mid-October, according to the state public health department.

“This vector borne disease is on a downward trend in other zones. However, we are continuing to create awareness on prevention, regular door-to-door surveillance to check larvae breeding in open water storage containers apart from fogging and spraying to prevent mosquito breeding,” said K.V. Trilok Chandra, special health commissioner, Bengaluru. The highest number of cases were recorded from Bengaluru.