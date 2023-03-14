Denial of RTI to non-citizens would be against Indian Constitution: Delhi HC

The court, nonetheless, made clear that the disclosure of information to non-citizens would depend on the kind of information sought and the recognition of the rights guaranteed to such class of persons under the Constitution of India.



"Whenever information is sought by non-citizens, considering that the rights conferred under Section 3 (RTI Act) is positively upon citizens, it would be on the discretion of the authorities to disclose such information or not," the order stated.



The fine was imposed on Rawat because he withheld information from Dawa Tashi, a teacher who had asked for details on his confirmation letter and other advantages from the CTSA.



Because Tashi was a Tibetan national, the information was rejected to him by Rawat.



The CIC then declared Rawat's behaviour to be mala fide and imposed fine on him in its order, which required him to provide the applicant with the information.



After reviewing the facts of the case and the provisions of the Right to Information Bill as well as the debates of the Parliamentary Committee on the RTI Act, Judge Singh observed that the terms "citizen," "people," and "persons" have been used interchangeably.

