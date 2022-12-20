Dense fog envelopes Delhi, reduces visibility

As per the Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees.



"Following the light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains and moisture, dense to very dense fog in is very likely to be in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days in the night and morning hours and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days," an IMD official said on Tuesday.



The Department also said that some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days.