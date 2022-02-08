‘Designed to restrict free reportage, free speech’: Journalists’ bodies slam revised accreditation guidelines

The National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ) and Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) have expressed deep concern at the rapidly-increasing curbs on the media by the incumbent government whose moves are designed to restrict free reportage and free speech, they said, in the context of the revised guidelines for press accreditation.

“They are ominous and also show signs of a colourable exercise of power, designed to browbeat journalists on what to report,” a statement issued by them said, adding that they were discriminatory against some national and premier organizations of journalists of long standing, which were not even consulted or included in the new committee.

The revised guidelines include a veiled threat that accreditation can be withdrawn if a journalist “acts in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence”.

“This is an omnibus clause that can be readily misused by the bureaucracy to punish media persons who do not toe the official line on any issue,” a joint statement issued by NAJ and DUJ said.

“Since several prominent journalists have in recent times been charged under UAPA and sedition laws merely for tweets, this clause sounds ominous. Slapping such charges is easy for the authorities but they seldom stand up in court. Until any charges are proved, journalists must be allowed to carry on their professional work without hindrance,” it said.