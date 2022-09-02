Despair and hope: Waiting for elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Feeling the absence of political representatives

With no elected government in place, “officials are far more abrasive and arrogant than ever; and the Lieutenant Governor is not accessible to most of us. In any case one cannot approach the Lt. Governor for everything. We have nowhere to go,” says Imran Gilani. “The Lt. Governor isn’t as accessible as my local legislator was,” elaborates Abrar Khan of the J&K Traders Association.

The next election, they predict, will see a heavy turnout of voters. There are fears about the election. Everyone believes that the election will be rigged and a puppet regime will be installed, says Rauf Butt of the PDP. But still polling will be high because people would like to have some local representative to whom they can turn.

The fears are not unfounded, says Rashid Dar in Anantnag. The way in which Sajjad Lone, Altaf Bukhari and now Ghulam Nabi Azad are being promoted is quite evident, he says. “Altaf Bukhari was provided funding, a large office, security cover and everything he needed to establish J&K Apni Party,” he points out.

He has no doubt that others like Azad too would not suffer from lack of resources. Butt fumes, “Who is Altaf Bukhari and what is the background of Sajjad Lone?”

Even Sanjay Sarraf, spokesperson of the National Lok Janashakti Party (NLJP), an NDA ally, raises similar concerns. Sarraf, a prominent voice among Kashmiri Pandits residing in the Valley, says “Despite opposition from the political class, the common man didn’t resist the changes in August 2019 and accepted the bifurcation of the state.” But promoting people like Lone and Bukhari could fuel discontent, he feared.

Beyond politics

One can sense growing disenchantment among people since business and employment opportunities have remained stagnant. Record tourist arrivals helped but little else has happened to give a boost to development and employment. The construction of the Ramban-Banihal road and tunnel remains the only mentionable achievement of the government, said several people.

“We were doing quite well before 2019 and our average income, our quality of life and life expectancy were far better than most parts of India,” says Zubair, a businessman in Kulgam.

The abrogation of Article 370 should have been followed by swift development and quick election, says Sarraf. Surendra Singh Channi, Congress spokesperson and a prominent leader of the Sikh community, admits that the security situation has improved. But growing frustration over the economy and unemployment can change the situation quickly, he adds.