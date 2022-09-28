Despite bumper crops, Kashmir’s apple farmers stare at losses

After more than a week of waiting, the fruit growers across Kashmir came on the roads to protest against the halting of trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday. In a viral video on social media platforms, fruit growers could be seen burning down boxes of freshly harvested apples in protest.

About 8,000 trucks carrying apples were stranded on the highway for the past two weeks, as per the Kashmiri fruit growers. Truckloads of apples were rotting on the highway, triggering anger among fruit growers over the losses. While the trucks were finally allowed to move on Monday evening, the farmers are yet to evaluate the loss caused by the packaged apples being left unattended in trucks, covered under plastic sheets.

Mir Mohammad Amin, a 55-year-old fruit grower from south Kashmir’s Shopian, produces over 4,000 boxes of apples every year on his five hectares of land. This year, however, the quality and quantity of apples were better and doubled.