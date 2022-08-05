D’Gamas ‘clueless’ about existence of Silly Souls

Please do not malign my father or family, says Dale D’Gama with a scowl. The family of late Anthony D’Gama, who passed away in May last year and left behind his wife Merlyn, sons Dean and Dale and a daughter Dona, had no knowledge of the Silly Souls Café at Assagao, he insists.

The cafe has been in the news following denial of union minister Smriti Irani that she, her daughter Zoish or her family owned or operated it. The controversy was triggered last month by a Goa based lawyer Aires Rodrigues who claimed that the café had no permission to construct the restaurants and that it had fraudulently obtained a bar licence in the name of Anthony D’Gama, a resident of Mumbai. He also alleged that the licence was renewed in the name of Anthony D’Gama even after his death.

His father was a sound engineer with a passion for music, informs Dale when this reporter caught up with him. Well known in Bollywood, his father had worked with musicians like Ismail Darbar and Jatin-Lalit, confides Dale, who himself is a music composer and DJ.