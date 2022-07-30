Dhaka upset at exodus of asylum seekers to Europe

Bangladeshis are paradoxically scrambling to emigrate to Western shores even as the country is doing remarkably well economically in South Asia. Bangladesh in fact claimed a per capita income of $2,227 as against India’s $1,947 in 2020-21 despite the pandemic.

Yet, thousands of Bangladeshis are denting their country’s increasingly glowing international image as they head for richer pastures, and not always legally.

Recent reports published by European immigration bodies indicate that around 19,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, stranded mostly in Greece along the Polish border, or in Italy, have sought political asylum in the West this year. Last year, their number was a little over 11,500 and in 2020, it was around 13,000.

The rising figures embarrass authorities in Dhaka. It also rankles them that while the migrant stream is headed West, there is also a growing number of successful Bangladeshi migrants opting for citizenship in Singapore or Malaysia.

Lately, Bangladesh has been embroiled in a running dispute with the United States/European Union countries over alleged human rights abuses targeting political dissenters by Dhaka. The ruling Awami League (AL) has also been accused of rigging elections held during its tenure.

Both allegations are vigorously disputed by AL leaders and the administration. However, the significant traffic of asylum seekers, according to observers, suggest that a sizeable section of Bangladeshi youth seemingly have no faith in their country’s future.