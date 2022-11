Meanwhile, it is learnt from informed sources that though Adani Infrastructure currently may find it difficult to raise the estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore for this redevelopment, it may still bag the project, helped on by friendly governments. If that happens, Adani will emerge as a major real estate player and it will boost their stock market value.

On the other hand, the I-Equity Group, which replaced STC as the special vehicle, and is backed by the UAE Royal family and had Hiten Shah as its partner, has pulled out of the bidding process.

Shah had played a major role during the last tender and is now focusing on states which have a “hassle-free investor-friendly environment”. Meanwhile, amid huge clamour from residents to soon start the redevelopment, flimsy buildings over gutters are going dangerously high as the slum dwellers seek to add more value to their properties.

In the 18 years of design changes and policy flip-flops, one third of Dharavi has become a veritable vertical slum with tin, plastic sheeting, bamboo and wood used to bolster the mezzanines as well as add to the rickety top floors of less than 200 square feet that can barely hold a bed and a chair and could collapse under the weight of any additional furniture.