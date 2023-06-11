Dhule admin removes Tipu Sultan statue after right-wing opposition

Dhule Superintendent of Police Sanjay Barkund told National Herald that the statue was illegally erected at the intersection of 100 feet of Vadjai Road in Dhule by the local legislator without necessary permissions from the municipal corporation and the PWD department.

“Both the government authorities had issued notices to the contractor who had erected the statue. The civil district administration and the police had a meeting with the local legislator over the issue. The MLA agreed for removal of the structure and accordingly the contractor removed the statue from the spot on Friday ,” he said.

Western Maharashtra has seen three communal incidents during the past 10 days. Prohibitory orders were issued and internet services were suspended in Kolhapur on Wednesday after violence during a Bajrang Dal-led protest.

The prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more persons are in place till June 19 while internet services remained suspended till Thursday. The Rapid Action Force and State Reserve Police Force had been called in to oversee the situation which is now peaceful.

Tension erupted after members of various right wing organisations gathered at Shivaji Chowk to protest against a WhatsApp status which carried images of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb along with an offensive audio message.