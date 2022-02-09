Did new JNU VC SD Pandit lie about her Twitter account?

The old photograph of Pandit’s mother and grandmother was shared with the same Twitter account which Pandit denied having any link with. It reads: “To my mother Professor Adilakshmi Moolamoodi and my grandmother Professor Aruna Haldar who were pioneers in Indian studies in Russia. Eternally grateful to both”.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the new JNU VC claimed that somebody from JNU operated the Twitter account linked to her name.

“I didn’t have a Twitter account… It has been found out that it has been hacked and somebody internally from JNU has done this. The point is many people are unhappy that I am the first woman V-C,” she said while talking to The Indian Express.

“Scrutiny of her older tweets reveals that the account was operated by her…It is not possible for a person in this digital age to remain unaware for such a long time about a fake account being run in his/her name,” pointed out the JNU student activist.

It is worth mentioning here that at the time of the alleged anti-national protests at JNU, SD Pandit had branded the protesters as ‘Naxals’.

Five years after the JNU protests, when farmers gathered in Delhi, demanding withdrawal of the farm laws, Pandit supported the government’s stand through several tweets.

After pop singer Rihanna supported the protest, Pandit again made an objectionable remark in May last year, calling the protesters “dalal” in 2021.