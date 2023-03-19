Did Rahul Gandhi defame India abroad?

All truths are half-truths, a Western philosopher is believed to have said. And half-truths are like half bricks—they can be thrown farther. Desperate to drown out the deafening questions on the cosy proximity between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani after a Hindenburg Research report blew the lid off, the BJP has been trying to create a counter-narrative that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has defamed India abroad.

The party has made demands to end his membership of the Lok Sabha or force him to apologise to both houses of Parliament, and disrupted proceedings in Parliament. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha that Rahul Gandhi had “insulted India” in London and invited Western intervention.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha that this was the first time the Indian Parliament had been “insulted” on foreign soil. Before Parliament reconvened for the second part of the budget session on 13 March, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing an ‘Ayurveda Kumbh’, exhorted people to raise their voices against leaders who defame the nation.

“How dare they claim their mics are switched off to prevent them from being heard?,” he asked, affecting great indignation. Prime Minister Modi himself criticised Opposition leaders for allegedly defaming India’s democratic traditions. BJP parliamentarian and hate-speech celebrity Pragya Singh Thakur demanded that Rahul Gandhi be prosecuted for sedition, no less.