Digangana Suryavanshi declines Betting App promotion despite heavy paycheck; here's why
With several celebrities promoting betting apps in full swing, we see youngsters being led into certain direction. But Digangana Suryavanshi turned down a heavy paycheck offered by a betting app brand
With several A-listed celebrities promoting betting apps and online gaming portals in full swing, we see a generation of youngsters being led into a certain direction- which may or may not be the best considering the risk involved in betting using real money. But actress Digangana Suryavanshi recently turned down a heavy paycheck offered by a leading betting app brand.
According to sources close to the actress, Digangana is very careful about what she promotes. Even if it's skincare products or any other services she's promoting, she makes sure they're safe and the brand actually lives by what they try to sell. Betting apps, she thinks act as a great distractions from productivity. Digangana says that if she wouldn't use anything herself, she wouldn't recommend it to others- and it's as simple as that.
The actress has been endorsing good habits such healthy eating, and a holistic living and also supports the cause of education - making her the perfect example to look up to by today's generation. After completing her BA from Mumbai University, the actress is currently pursuing MBA.
On the work front, the actress is shooting for several projects and will soon be seen in the Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite Arjun Rampal, the Hindi web show, Showstopper, and the south film Crazy Fellow opposite actor Aadi.
