Digangana Suryavanshi declines Betting App promotion despite heavy paycheck; here's why

The actress has been endorsing good habits such healthy eating, and a holistic living and also supports the cause of education - making her the perfect example to look up to by today's generation. After completing her BA from Mumbai University, the actress is currently pursuing MBA.

On the work front, the actress is shooting for several projects and will soon be seen in the Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite Arjun Rampal, the Hindi web show, Showstopper, and the south film Crazy Fellow opposite actor Aadi.