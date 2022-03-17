Digital divide in India contributes to gender inequality, socio-economic inequity

The gulf between those who have ready access to computing devices and Internet and those who do not is generally known as the digital divide. There is a digital divide between rich and poor in terms of use of computers. Digital divide denies half the world’s citizens access to digital education, work and participation in modern life.

Without Internet access, people in vulnerable situations are suffering throughout pandemic driven school and work closures. Stable internet access also makes up-to-date information regarding Covid-19 pandemic consistently attainable, such as crucial information regarding regional infection rates, locations of testing centres, hospitals, urgent care hours, vaccine centres and other related matters.

India has witnessed further widening of digital divide caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is learnt officially that India, as on date, has the second largest Internet user base in the world with over 630 million (60.30 crore) subscribers. It also has the lowest mobile data prices offered anywhere. Despite this, for every Indian citizen with Internet subscription, there is a citizen in rural areas who lacks one.

Considering 70 per cent population lives in rural areas, there is a sizeable population living in regions where Internet access is minimal.

Marginalised and vulnerable communities living in poverty could benefit the most from the connectivity and opportunities digital technology provides. By closing the gap in digital access between rural and urban communities in India, the nation will develop and progress more efficiently as a whole.