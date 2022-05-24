Digital evolution: Impact on growth, reach and potential of B2B E-commerce

The digital disruption of B2C e-commerce was trending. The brick-and-mortar stores, which had been in business for years, suddenly had new and robust competition. But what didn't come in that fascinating picture of digital evolution was the seemingly offline interaction between sellers and their complex channels. Despite the benefits, the retail industry failed to realise the potential of B2B e-commerce. The pandemic was all set to change this perspective!

Today, it is pretty clear that the future of B2B e-commerce is digital. The slowly and silently brewing digital evolution in the B2B sector has opened doors for many possibilities. Sellers unaccustomed with doing business online are awe-struck at the possibility of setting up their digital shops within minutes. And a fascinating part is that the digital revolution in B2B ecommerce doesn't translate to setting up a mere website.

It's more about using the machine learning technique to optimise the entire supply chain so as to transcend geographic barriers. Many B2B players are relying on artificial intelligence, big data, and business analytics to create an omnichannel experience. Digital presence is not their goal. These tech-savvy players want to optimise all the touchpoints and enter into the realm of automation which translates into customer satisfaction and brand-loyalty.