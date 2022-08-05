Digital rights activists disappointed with withdrawal of draft Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament

The Union government has withdrawn the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 from Parliament after nearly four years of working on it. Moving for its withdrawal, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government will come out with a set of fresh legislations along with a comprehensive legal framework for the digital economy.

Several digital rights activists felt that the withdrawal of the draft Bill marked the end of an unsatisfactorily long consultation and arduous review process for the legislation.

The Internet Freedom Foundation said that this decision lays waste years of labour and deliberation on a law essential for the protection of every Indian in a digitised society and has led to uncertainty. It had earlier highlighted that the draft Bill provided sweeping exemptions to government departments, prioritised the interests of big corporations and did not adequately respect personal fundamental right to privacy.

The Centre had circulated a statement containing reasons for withdrawal of the Bill, which was introduced on December 11, 2019, and was referred to the Joint Committee of the Parliament (JCP) for examination. The report of the JCP was presented to Lok Sabha in December 2021.

The government stated that the Bill could be replaced by more than one Bill, dealing with privacy and cyber security and the government may bring the new set of Bills in the Winter Session of Parliament.