Diksha, Tvesa among five Indians in Jabra Ladies Open in France

The trio of Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik will lead the Indian challenge at the Jabra Ladies Open as the Ladies European Tour starts on its European leg of the season.

Five Indians in a field of 132 shows the growing strength of Indian golf, as all five have been prominent winners on the domestic Hero Women’s Golf Tour, where they cut their teeth.

While Diksha has a LET win in South Africa in the past, the 2022 Hero Women’s Indian runner-up Amandeep Drall and both Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor have featured in Top-5 on the LET events and are looking for their breakthrough.

As the LET is back at the picturesque Evian Resort after a seven week break in the schedule, one of the big prizes this week is a place at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023. This is an added incentive for the field with the winner of the tournament securing qualification into Continental Europe’s only Major.