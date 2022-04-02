Direct tax collection from the affluent must go up substantially, rather than indirect taxes

The Narendra Modi government may be elated at the ever-increasing GST collections in recent months with the revival of the economy. A record GST collection of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in March this year is good and it also indicates that more and more industries and traders are getting into the tax net besides gradual shrinking of grey market and tax evasion by businesses.

Bringing diesel and petrol into GST net will do a lot of good in reducing the fuel prices, provided government abolishes various cess, whose revenue is not shared with states and only goes to the Central tax kitty. Shedding various cess on fuel will enable the Central government to push through this idea in the GST council with the support of more states. This has, however, to be worked upon in GST council.

At the moment, both Centre and states bleed the common man, poor and middle class by collecting whopping Rs 6 lakh crore from petrol, diesel and other fuel oil taxes by way excise and state VAT. This is not sustainable, besides being inflationary.

It is a lazy way of collecting huge taxes from one commodity. Liquor and tobacco, called sin goods, are the few other items, which are exploited year after year to mop up huge revenue at the cost of common man. Irrespective of high taxes, alcoholics and tobacco users do not reduce their consumption of liquor and tobacco it despite being injurious to health because they are addictive in nature.

The high taxes in a way ruin poor families too. High taxes do not deter them from their consumption but instead these families have less income for other necessities. This is a dilemma and a paradoxical situation as high taxes hardly fulfils the social responsibility. Prohibition does not work as it is difficult to implement and hence it leads to more tax evasion and malpractices.

So instead, both Central and state governments are happy to collect more revenue from just one source though detrimental to social well-being and health of the people.