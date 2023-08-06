Disqualify convicted BJP MP Katheria, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday sought the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Shankar Katheria as Lok Sabha MP from Agra in Uttar Pradesh claiming his conviction was for an offence graver than what Rahul Gandhi was accused of.

An Agra court on Saturday sentenced Katheria, a former Union minister, to two years in jail and also fined him Rs 50,000 for thrashing staffers of Torrent Power Limited in 2011.

"He (Ram Shankar Katheria) should be disqualified. The law is equal for everyone. Now the Supreme Court decision has also come in the case of Rahul Gandhi. There is a big difference between what he (Katheria) did and what Rahul Gandhi is accused of," Nath told PTI.