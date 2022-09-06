Disquiet in RSS, BJP at prospect of facing united Opposition in 2024 polls

Speaking at a conclave of his party in Patna on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar said that the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha could be reduced to no more than 50 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This came just ahead of his intended outreach to Opposition leaders.

It was a remarkable assertion coming from the veteran leader, known to refrain from making such predictions or indulging in any kind of speculation games, and it would certainly have rattled the BJP.

Nitish has made it clear that the prime task before the Opposition was to unite and come under one umbrella to ensure the BJP’s defeat. He has downplayed any talk of being a prime ministerial candidate and asserted that his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the BJP from power.