Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday termed as a "danger", distortion of history and warned against falling for "imaginary stories" being floated by some as history.

In his address at the 81st annual session of the Indian History Congress here, Stalin also stressed on the need for a government to remain secular.

The Chief Minister said many wondered if studying history will ensure them a lucrative career but doing so is not just about getting a degree and salary.

"We should study history to know ourselves. Only those who have studied the past can create history in the present; can predict the future. Such history should be science-based fact. Some persons are talking about imaginary stories as history. One should not get fooled by believing them and they should not be accepted," he said.

A knowledgeable society will not accept such theories, Stalin added.

"The danger that has engulfed the country today is this distortion of history. The dignity of the Constitution should be safeguarded in education, language, culture, authority, economy and administration," he said.