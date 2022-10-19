Diwali is a festival of fear for animals

It is a well-known fact that animals suffer tremendously during Diwali when people indulge in bursting crackers. They are averse to loud noises and extreme levels of polluted air. What humans think of as fun, despite the firecrackers’ long-term effects on the environment, leave animals traumatised.



According to People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA), firecrackers can even be fatal for animals.

“Many dogs and cats flee in fear from the deafening blasts. Animals become confused and panic, and (animal) shelters see a spike in the number of admissions after fireworks,” says PETA.



PETA’s research suggests that not only does loud noises cause emotional and psychological distress for animals, but can also permanently impacts their hearing-abilities.

“Animals can suffer nervous breakdowns as well as undergo severe hearing disability due to firecrackers,” reads a report.

