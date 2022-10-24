Diwali morning: Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'very poor' levels

The sub-committee of the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage II measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.



The 12-point action plan under GRAP II, among other measures, includes banning diesel generator sets and use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.



Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution. While announcing the Winter Action Plan, Kejriwal had said that air pollution due to stubble burning remains a top concern at this time of the year.



Among other preventive measures, Delhi government has banned sale, storage and bursting of firecrackers in the capital city. Delhi is also going to start a 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution for one month from October 28.